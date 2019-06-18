Regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital has signed a $2 billion letter of intent to take 35 more ATRs, along with 35 options and purchase rights on a further 35 aircraft.

Speaking at the Paris Air Show, NAC chairman Martin Moller said the deposits have been paid and the order is as good as firm. “It’s a given,” he said.

The aircraft, which will deliver between 2020 and 2025, comprise a mix of ATR 42-600s and the larger ATR 72-600. Moller said NAC has taken the “vast majority” of ATR 42s that have come off the production line over the last couple of years.

He added that the order is “very much strategic,” building on NAC’s existing fleet of over 500 regional aircraft, including around 100 ATRs. Around 50% of the NAC fleet is placed in Europe.

“We are well past placing our first 100 ATRs and with today’s order, we are well on our way to 200,” Moller said. “The operators truly love this aircraft.”

NAC was historically a turboprop lessor, but NAC underwent a change of ownership in 2015 and raised the capital it needed to expand. Since then, the company has been highly acquisitive, building a strong regional jet presence by acquiring other lessors and several aircraft portfolios.

“Over the past four years, we have acquired a lot of jets,” Moller said. “The strategy has worked very well. We have been on a buying spree a couple of times. The question is what more is there for us to buy,” he said.

NAC plans to balance its regional-aircraft portfolio roughly in line with the market-outlook proportions for jet and turboprop demand.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com