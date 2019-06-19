Irish leasing company Accipiter Holdings has placed its first-ever new aircraft order, opting for 20 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The order, announced during the Paris Air Show, was placed in March 2019 but listed in the order books as undisclosed.

Accipiter chief executive Paul Sheridan said deliveries would begin from 2024 onward. As the deal was sealed before the launch of the A321XLR, it contains conversion rights to the A321neo but not to the A321XLR.

However, Sheridan admitted the company could see a place for the long-range variant in its fleet.

He said: “The A320 and A321neo are very flexible aircraft. From what we’ve seen of the XLR, it’s a very interesting aircraft and we’re definitely interested in talking about it more.”

Accipiter is based in Dublin and has a fleet of mainly narrowbodies placed with 37 airlines around the world. Among them are Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air, Indian LCC IndiGo, Denver-based ultra-LCC Frontier Airlines, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways and Florida-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines.

The company is wholly owned by Hong Kong’s CK Asset Holdings. Together with Vermillion, its joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary MC Aviation Partners, Accipiter manages a portfolio of almost 150 owned and committed aircraft.

The order came as Taiwan’s China Airlines signed an agreement for 11 A321neo aircraft, as well as 14 of the type on lease.

The 25 aircraft will join the Airbus fleet at the airline, which currently comprises 23 A330s and 14 A350 XWBs. It also has 19 Boeing 737-800s, 22 747-400s and 10 777-300ERs.