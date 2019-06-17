L3 Commercial Aviation revealed plans to build its first US airline training center, which will open in October and be co-located with the company’s Arlington, Texas-based L3 Link Training & Simulation facility.

The center will house L3 RealitySeven full flight simulators (FFS) and provide FAA training courses and dry-lease options to airlines in the US, Canada and South America.

The FFSs will initially offer Airbus A320 and Boeing 737N flight training.

L3 Commercial Aviation’s headquarter base is in the UK, near London Gatwick Airport.

The simulator and training company also announced a contract with Egyptair to provide an A320 RealitySeven FFS for its academy in Heliopolis, Cairo. The FFS will include dual head-up display functionality and is expected to be ready for training in the summer of 2020.

