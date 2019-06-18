Korean Air plans to add 10 more 787-9s (pictured) to its fleet, in addition to 20 787-10s.

Korean Air plans to add 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to its fleet, with a commitment to purchase 10 787-10s and 10 additional 787-9s. The Seoul-based carrier will also lease 10 787-10s from Air Lease Corp.

The order will quadruple the South Korea flag carrier’s fleet of 787s.

“As we continue to innovate our product offering, the 787 Dreamliner family will become the backbone of our long-haul fleet for many years to come,” Korean Air chairman Walter Cho said. “In addition to 25% improved fuel efficiency, the stretched 787-10 offers around 15% more space for passengers and cargo than our 787-9s, which will be critical to our long-term business goals.”

The 787-10 aircraft is 68 meters long and can accommodate 330 passengers in a two-class configuration, about 40 more than Korean Air’s existing fleet of 787-9s.

The SkyTeam member currently operates a fleet of 168 passenger and cargo aircraft, according to the CAPA Fleet Database, 119 of which are Boeing.

“Korean Air is a leading global airline and has become one of Asia’s largest transpacific carriers,” Boeing SVP-commercial sales & marketing Ihssane Mounir said, adding the US manufacturer will “work closely with them to finalize this landmark deal.”

Korean Air launched its latest new long-haul route in April, offering a 5X-weekly service between Seoul and Boston using 787-9s.

The carrier is also set to increase capacity on its Seoul-Zagreb service over the winter 2019/20 season by using 787-9s instead of Airbus A330-200s.

According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, the carrier’s long-haul capacity will to grow by about 2% in 2019 after being flat in 2018.