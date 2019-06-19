KLM and Embraer executives at the signing ceremony for E195-E2s. Center left is KLM president and CEO Pieter Elbers; center right is Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery.

KLM Cityhopper signed a $2.5 billion deal with Embraer for 15 firm Embraer E195-E2 aircraft plus 20 purchase rights.

KLM president and CEO Pieter Elbers said, “Embraer has been a key partner for KLM and Cityhopper over the past 10 years. Our customers appreciate the E190 and E175s. The E2 will be a welcome addition to the KLM fleet, giving us greater capacity flexibility and it will help to manage down costs. In addition, the environmentally friendly E195-E2 also supports our sustainability goals with lower levels of noise and emissions.”

The E2 uses 30% less fuel per seat compared with KLM Cityhopper’s E190s.

Embraer said the order will be added to its backlog when a firm contract is completed.

“With a fleet of 49 E-Jets, KLM is already the largest Embraer operator in Europe and adding KLM to the E2 family of operators would be a huge vote of confidence in Embraer, our after sales care, and the E2 program. And in terms of aircraft noise, the aircraft is the quietest in its class both internally for passengers, and externally, by a significant margin,” Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery said.

