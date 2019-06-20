JetBlue Airways will convert 13 aircraft in its existing Airbus A321neo order book to the XLR version—launched earlier this week—for delivery scheduled to begin in 2023.

JetBlue said the aircraft will support the New York-based LCC’s focus city strategy by being able to implement further expansion to additional European destinations from Boston and New York, while also providing added fuel efficiency.

“The incredible extended range of the A321XLR allows us to evaluate even more overseas destinations as we think about JetBlue’s expansion into European markets plagued by high premium fares and subpar service,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.

The airline will also exercise its option to add 10 A220-300s to its order with delivery beginning in 2025.

“Increasing our firm order for A220 aircraft gives us a valuable tool to support our network strategy in the Americas and continue to build our focus cities with an airplane that offers incredible economics and range,” Hayes said. “Both the XLR and the A220 ensure we remain committed to meeting financial targets with disciplined growth.”

