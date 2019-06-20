Indian LCC IndiGo flipped its preferred engine supplier, ordering CFM LEAP-1A engines to power 280 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft it has on order—aircraft that will fly alongside Pratt & Whitney PW1000G geared turbofan (GTF) Airbus narrowbodies.

The Gurgaon-based carrier operates a fleet of 232 aircraft, including 216 A320-family aircraft. Only 17 are powered by CFM engines—all CFM56-powered A320ceos. It also has 108 International Aero Engines (IAE)-powered A320ceos. Pratt is a joint venture partner in IAE.

The airline has 349 A320neo-family aircraft on order. Delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020.

The order also includes spare engines and a long-term maintenance support agreement.

IndiGo was an early adopter of the GTF-powered A320neo, but was hit hard by the engine’s teething problems. Operating conditions in India contributed to unexpectedly disruptive parts wear, while the entire fleet was beset with several problems. IndiGo’s operations were hampered by regular groundings and at least five inflight shutdowns. Pratt says it has addressed the issues.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com