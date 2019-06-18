International Airlines Group (IAG) became the third customer for the new Airbus A321XLR when it ordered eight of the ultra-long range narrowbodies for Spanish carrier Iberia and six for Irish carrier Aer Lingus, plus 14 options.

IAG, which is also the parent of British Airways, announced the deal June 18, the second day of the air show, after separately announcing an LOI for 200 Boeing 737 MAXs.

IAG said the XLRs will begin deliveries in 2023 and will be used to expand Aer Lingus’ and Iberia’s existing long-haul fleets. Each aircraft will be fitted with economy and business cabins, the latter with lie-flat seats. They will also feature the same gate-to-gate IFE systems, internet connectivity and ambient lighting as new generation long-haul aircraft, IAG said.

“These aircraft will enable Aer Lingus to launch new routes beyond the US east coast and Canada. The airline is already taking eight A321neo LRs on lease with the first delivery scheduled for this summer,” IAG said.



For Iberia, the XLR will be a new aircraft type that will enable it to operate new transatlantic destinations and increase frequencies in key markets.



“The A321XLR has the same unit cost as a widebody long-haul aircraft which will enable profitable network expansion. This will strengthen both Dublin and Madrid hubs providing new transatlantic routes and additional flexibility for connecting passengers. These aircraft will also bring further cost efficiencies and environmental benefits,” IAG CEO Willie Walsh said.

Airbus launched the XLR on Monday, the air show opening day, with commitments from lessor Air Lease Corp. and Philippines-based LCC Cebu Pacific.

