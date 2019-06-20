ATR is continuing to explore hybrid aircraft technologies and biofuels, but in the nearer term CEO Stefano Bortoli believes higher fuel prices could trigger more aircraft orders.

“In a scenario of growing fuel prices, our aircraft regain their competitive edge,” Bortoli said, speaking at a Paris Air Show media briefing June 19.

ATR announced commitments for 75 aircraft at the airshow—including 17 for a new short takeoff and landing (STOL) version of the ATR 42-600—and said the company is “well on track” to achieve its 2019 order targets.

In addition to lower operating costs, Bortoli said ATRs have a 40% CO2 advantage on their rivals, which is becoming more relevant with aviation coming under increased environmental scrutiny.

ATR has commissioned an independent study to prove the environmental credentials of its aircraft, which will help customers access “green financing.” The company is also aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Turning to sustainable aircraft technologies, ATR is exploring hybrid aircraft innovations with Air New Zealand.

Bortoli said ATR is currently looking to get an in-depth, behind-the-scenes understanding of the work that has been done in this area.

“This is a future we don’t know yet,” he said. “At the moment, we are considering the hybrid studies with our shareholders. We haven’t started any one-on-one with engine manufacturers.”

ATR also performed a biofuels test flight in May, using an ATR 72-600. While the technology is now proven, Bortoli said barriers still remain in terms biofuel affordability and distribution.

“This is a step forward, which is immediately available,” he said, “but the systems are not ready yet to produce as much biofuel as we need.”

Like Airbus, ATR is also looking to communicate directly with passengers to promote its products. “We want to talk to passengers, the people who buy the tickets, to explain the benefits of flying with ATR,” Bortoli said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com