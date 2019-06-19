Paris-based long-haul LCC French Bee plans to announce a new destination as it continues to grow its fleet of Airbus A350s.

“In the coming weeks we’ll be announcing a new route for the A350-900 that will join our fleet in June 2020,” managing director Muriel Assouline told ATW at the Paris Air Show.

The sister airline of Air Caraïbes—both are owned by Groupe Dubreuil and operate codeshare agreements—flies 10 times a week between Paris Orly and Saint-Denis in the French department of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, as well as serving Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, San Francisco and Tahiti in French Polynesia.

French Bee has two A350-900s operating already and took delivery of a third, in an identical configuration, earlier in June. That aircraft, which will replace an A330-300 set to move into Air Caraïbes’ fleet as French Bee pursues a single-type fleet strategy, will operate its first flight to Reunion June 28, Assouline said.

After the arrival of the fourth A350-900 next year, the airline’s fleet will continue to grow, with two A350-1000s scheduled for delivery in 2021.

The carrier’s A350-900s have 411 seats, while the A350-1000s will have a 480-seat configuration.

As of March 31, the airline had transported half a million passengers to and from Reunion since it opened the route in June 2017, Assouline said. “We’re the third operator between mainland France and La Reunion in less than two years, with a market share of 20%. We really want to stabilize and consolidate that third place.”

The airline does not plan on operating more than two aircraft on the route for now, Assouline added.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk