Flynas, Saudi Arabia’s first low-cost airline, has signed an MOU with Airbus for 10 A321XLR aircraft, which was launched earlier in the week.

As part of the commitment, Flynas will also upsize 10 of the A320neos it currently has on order to the A321neo.

Flynas operates a fleet of 30 A320ceos and 2 A320neos.

Since its inception in 2007, Flynas has set ambitious growth plans to continuously develop its fleet in order to carry more passengers. In 2018 the airline carried around 6.6 million passengers on 60,000 domestic and international flights.

