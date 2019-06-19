Supersonic airliner developer Boom Supersonic has slipped the first flight of its XB-1 high-speed demonstrator to 2020, but says the follow-on full-size airliner is on track to make its service debut in the 2025-2027 timeframe.

The XB-1, a one-third-scale demonstrator for the company’s proposed 55-seat, Mach 2.2 Overture supersonic airliner, will be rolled out of Boom’s Colorado facility in December before starting flight tests in Mojave, California, early next year. The test was delayed after Boom decided to extend the aircraft’s stability augmentation flight control system to include all three flight axes.

The move to increase the sophistication of the flight control system “came from an analysis of the handling qualities of the aircraft,” Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl said, and was made “out of an abundance of caution.” The XB-1 was originally expected to fly in 2017 and then by late 2019.

“To be honest this is an ambitious project and we have moved things to the right as we discovered complexity and as we took opportunities for improving safety.” Scholl said.

Boom also plans to use an alternate fuel in the XB-1 that has more energy than conventional jet fuel.

“We are leaning in hard with alternative fuels, so we are partnering with Prometheus to bring this technology to aviation for the first time. We will have history’s first zero net carbon flight,” Scholl said.

According to Boom, Prometheus uses a process called direct air carbon capture to remove CO2 from the air, then uses clean electricity to transform it into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Scholl envisages a “relatively short flight test program” for the XB-1 but says the Overture test effort will be a conventional Part 23 test and certification campaign involving six aircraft. Although the XB-1 will powered by three General Electric J85s, no engine has yet been selected for the airliner.

“Multiple parties are working with us on engines for the production aircraft. It’s an iterative process and we are looking at a wide range of options, from low-risk derivatives to engines that are completely bespoke. So, we face an interesting choice,” he said.

