Technology and air traffic management (ATM) reform , not new aviation taxes, are the keys to reducing commercial aviation emissions, according to European airline representatives.

The airlines made their case at the Paris Air Show as European Union (EU) ministers prepare to meet June 20-21 in the Netherlands to discuss how carbon pricing and aviation taxes could reduce the environmental impact of air transportation.

“The aviation industry has had robust environmental goals in place for over a decade now,” Airlines for Europe (A4E) managing director Thomas Reynaert said. “A4E members have invested in new aircraft, sustainable jet fuels and new technologies for more efficient and sustainable operations.”

Airlines have invested $1 trillion in more than 12,200 new aircraft since 2009, A4E said, noting that airline tickets already contain taxes and fees. A new aviation tax would come on top of ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation ( CORSIA ) or the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) carbon pricing instruments, the industry group said.

“Our message is very simple: A kerosene tax is not an efficient way to reduce carbon emissions,” easyJet regional general manager for France and Benelux Francois Bacchetta said. “The most important thing is to invest in new technologies.”

New taxes would divert resources from airlines’ technological efforts to cut emissions, some said.

EasyJet, for example, is working on an electric aviation project with Wright Electric and is also in talks with Safran and Airbus about radical emissions-cutting technologies.

“This tax will take away money from those investments and have a marginal effect on emissions. The European Union needs to focus on funding R&D to support the new technology to lower emissions, and it’s important that the EU remains a major aerospace manufacturer,” Bacchetta said.

New aircraft are key to improving the environmental credentials of the aviation industry, Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said.

“The most important thing to do reduce our emissions is to order new aircraft,” he said. “In the last 10 years Norwegian has been able to reduce its emissions by 30% because of new equipment coming in.”

“The more taxes you put on the less possibility each airline has to invest in a new fleet,” he added.

ATM reform should also be a focus in the effort to lower emissions, Air France COO Alain-Herve Bernard said. Widespread disruptions hit European airlines in summer 2018 as a result of strikes, infrastructure pressures and staffing issues.

“The whole airline industry is pushing for ATM reform. These delays have a negative impact on our operations, customer satisfaction and our costs, and also a negative impact on our environmental footprint as our aircraft are operating longer flights and not on optimal flight plans,” Bernard said.

Airlines operated more than 11 million flights in the European network in 2018 and the average delay per flight caused by air traffic control issues doubled to 1.7 minutes per flight, he said.

“It’s very clear that if we do not change anything it will continue to increase drastically in the next few years,” Bernard added.

A4E has been calling for better notification of strikes, improved cooperation and protection of overflights to minimize strike impacts.

Reorganization of the airspace through cross-border sectorization and accelerating the modernization of air traffic control systems to improve efficiency and productivity are needed, Bernard said.

“The combination of those two measures will provide a significant impact. We evaluate it could reduce total emissions by 10% in Europe,” he said.