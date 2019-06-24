A blossoming partnership between Ethiopian Airlines and Collins Aerospace is broadening the airline’s already sizable MRO services business while helping the supplier gain a foothold in a region primed for growth.

Announced at the Paris Air Show, the agreement will see Ethiopian establish repair capabilities on several Collins-supplied De Havilland Dash 8-400 components. The airline will support its own fleet and offer services to other operators of the former Bombardier turboprop. Collins will use the shop to support African customers as well.

“When you look at premier airlines in the world, many of them are saying, ‘What do we want ourselves to look like in the future?,’” Collins aftermarket services president Ajay Agrawal told ATW. “Many of them are looking for a strategic local capability.”

If IATA’s long-term forecast for demand is any indication, Africa—despite being the smallest of world-region markets the association tracks—will need its share of MRO services in the next two decades. The latest IATA outlook has Africa’s passenger growth at a 4.6% CAGR through 2037. Among IATA’s regions, only Asia-Pacific is expected to grow more quickly.

The Addis Ababa-based carrier has well-established MRO capabilities, including with the Dash 8-400. Bombardier named it an authorized service center, and last year it added Dowty Propellers to its Dash 8-400 authorized-capabilities list. The Collins tie-up extends what had been a transaction-based relationship between the airline and carrier.

“We have had them as a customer for a long time, but this is the first time we have taken this deep, strategic step in terms of an MRO partnership,” Agrawal said.

The partnership is expected to ramp up quickly. Collins will soon get Ethiopian set up with required technical data and tooling, clearing the way for work to begin this year.

“It's a little bit of a ramp up,” Agrawal said.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com

EVA Air strike overshadows 787-10 delivery

Chen

Taiwan’s EVA Air first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner delivery on June 21 was marred by massive flight cancellations and delays across the country as its cabin crew strike enters its fourth day.

Operating at around 40% capacity, the airline has estimated over 105,000 passengers will be affected, with more than 850 flights cancelled at time of writing. The Star Alliance member has also suspended all bookings till June 29 in its first labour strike that involved 2,000 of its cabin crew.

While EVA Air’s benefits are better than its competitor China Airlines, the crew are demanding to be on par with other carriers like Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific. The Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union is set to hold a second vote on June 29 to decide if the group will continue with the strike.

The airline’s president Clay Sun also announced on June 24 it will recruit 200 more cabin crew at the end of the year, and for the first time, hiring male attendants and foreigners.

Meanwhile, the first of 20 787-10 was delivered to Taipei-Taoyuan airport on June 21 and will be deployed for high-density routes in Asia such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Hangzhou, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo. Most of these routes are affected by the labour action.

The 787-10 will join four 787-9 that are already in service since 2018.

The new Dreamliner is fitted out in a two-class configuration, seating a total of 342 passengers. The remaining aircraft will be delivered by the end of the year.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com