Emirates Airline is negotiating with Boeing to spread out deliveries of the Boeing 777X over a longer period of time and will likely switch from the larger 787-10 to the smaller 787-9.

The changes to the order are triggered by Airbus’ decision to terminate the A380 program, after which Emirates significantly reduced its outstanding A380 orders.

Emirates confirmed statements on it Boeing orders made by president Tim Clark in an interview with the Seattle Times.

Emirates placed orders orders150 Boeing 777Xs at the 2015 Dubai Air Show and signed for 40 787-10s two years later. Unlike the 777X commitment, the 787 deal was never a firm order and has now lapsed, according to Clark.

As part of its agreement with Airbus after the A380 production decision, Emirates agreed to take 40 A330-900s and 30 A350-900s, with the first aircraft arriving next year.

The smaller widebodies will allow the airline to fly to more smaller markets in North and Latin America as well as India and Africa, Clark told ATW. Emirates also wants to “increase production” on existing routes.

Because the 787-10 is so close in performance and size to the A330-900, Emirates is now likely to switch to the smaller -9. But Clark told the Seattle Times that he is negotiating with Boeing “a combination of the 150 777Xs and the 40 787s, essentially looking to keep the numbers in place, but substituting and spacing them out over a longer timeline.”

Dubai-based Emirates’ 777X order represents close to half of that model’s firm order backlog, which stands at 344 aircraft.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@informa.com