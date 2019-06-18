Embraer has forecast worldwide demand for 10,550 new aircraft with up to 150-seats over the next 20 years, a figure unchanged from its projection last year.

Releasing the outlook at the Paris Air Show, the manufacturer said replacement aircraft would represent 45% of new deliveries, with 55% comprising market growth. The total value at list prices of the new aircraft will be about $600 billion.

The report added that more than 1 billion passengers are estimated to have flown on sub-150-seat aircraft in 2018, highlighting the relevance of the segment.

The market will be further strengthened in the future by airlines’ pursuit of profitability, Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery said.

“Despite great results that have been shown by the industry since 2015, when the EBIT margin touched the unprecedented level of 8.6%, we have seen those margins falling, systematically: 8.5% in 2016, 7.5% in 2017, 5.8% in 2018,” he said. “For sure, those numbers are still strong, but it’s quite reasonable to consider that the peak of this great cycle is behind us.”

Looking at the projected demand by region, Asia-Pacific will require 2,990 aircraft in the sub-150-seat market over the next two decades, followed by North America with 2,780, Embraer said. Europe will require 2,240 aircraft and Latin America 1,150. Demand in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Africa and the Middle East is forecast to be 580, 450 and 360 respectively.

Embraer said connectivity at midsize cities and operations on long-thin routes would continue to drive a worldwide demand for 8,230 jets with up to 150-seats. Of these, 57% will support market growth and the remaining 43% will replace aging aircraft.

In the turboprop segment, short-haul operations will drive demand for 2,320 aircraft, of which 49% will be to support market growth.

The market outlook was released as Embraer announced that Japan’s Fuji Dream Airlines had placed a firm order for two E175 jets, configured in a single-class layout with 84 seats. The airline currently operates three E170s and 11 E155s.

In addition, Spanish carrier Binter has firmed up an option to take an additional two E195-E2s. It placed a firm order for three E195-E2s at the Farnborough Air Show 2018, with purchase options for two more.

