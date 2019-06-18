Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery is “very confident” that the manufacturer will have orders for the E175-E2 before it is certified in 2021.

The company removed a SkyWest order for 100 aircraft from its backlog in 2018 because hoped diminished that US labor scope clauses limiting the size of aircraft that can be flown by regional carrier pilots would change. SkyWest cannot operate the aircraft on behalf of mainline carriers because of those scope limitations. The deal was the only firm commitment for the type.

Slattery said that the first E175-E2 customer “may not be in the US,” but in Europe or Asia-Pacific. The airline continues to get orders for the E175-E1 from US customers, including a further commitment for up to 39 aircraft from United Airlines, a deal announced at Paris June 17.

The E175-E2 will fly “likely before the end of the year” and be certified in 2021. Embraer previously delayed the program by one year to 2021 because of the scope situation but has kept to the revised schedule.

Embraer has received additional orders for two E175-E1s from Japan’s Shizuoka-based Fuji Dream and for two E195-E2s from Spanish Canary Islands’ regional carrier Binter.

On the potential for developing a turboprop, Slattery said Embraer was “resolute in assessing the business case for a new turboprop with state-of-the-art engines” but was “not remotely close to the announcement of a new program.”

The company is investing in research “in a meaningful way”, he said. A turboprop program in the under-100-seat market “to complement the E-Jets would be something natural to consider,” Slattery said.

Embraer will likely set up an advisory board for the project before the end of the year.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com