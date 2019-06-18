Collins Aerospace, broadening its aftermarket services reach and boosting its backlog, unveiled $1.5 billion in newly signed multi-year deals, including contract wins for its Aerostructures and Power and Controls businesses.

The company won business with several unannounced customers to support Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 nacelles under its FlightSense program, a subsystem and health management service offering that gives operators different levels of coverage to match their needs. The deals could bring $900 million in total business over 25 years, the company said.

Collins also is partnering with Ethiopian Airlines to service components, including heat exchangers, air management systems and fuel metering units, on De Havilland Dash 8-400s, or former Bombardier Q400s. Under the 25-year deal, Ethiopian will both maintain components for its own 23-aircraft fleet and become a service center for African Dash 8-400 operators.

Collins also inked FlightSense deals with two Asia-Pacific airlines. Japan Airlines signed a FlightSense Onsite Support agreement that places inventory at the airline and manages the airline’s MRO supply chain. An unnamed airline in the region signed up for FlightSense’s predictive maintenance offering for some Boeing 777 components.

"Our customers are looking for more customization and agility than any time before,” Collins Aerospace Aftermarket Services president Ajay Agrawal said.

The FlightSense work extends Collins’s push into data-driven maintenance services. FlightSense runs on the company’s Ascentia analytics platform, which operators can leverage to identify issues that affect reliability.

For example, analysis of data from one operator’s twin-engine aircraft showed single-engine taxi may lead to uneven wear between left and right integrated drive generators. Such insight can be used to modify operations to extend component life.

In the past, such issues would go undetected and lead to premature failure. Using historical data and predictive analytics, Collins can find the few aircraft that are affected and correct during planned maintenance.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com