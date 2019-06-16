CFM International is using the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX to catch up with deliveries of the aircraft’s LEAP-1B engine and develop long-term fixes for to address early in-service issues.

“We have taken advantage of the time to catch the customers up on any engine maintenance or anything else that needed to go on,” CFM EVP Allen Paxson said during a media briefing on the eve of the air show.

One of the major issues is coking in the fuel nozzles, a problem that has impacted both the LEAP-1B, which powers all MAXs, and the LEAP-1A, an option for the Airbus A320neo. The issue caused the crew of a Southwest Airlines to shut down an engine and divert while ferrying a MAX 8 into storage in March.

“We know what is causing it,” Paxon said. The issue, which CFM stresses is not related to the way the nozzles are made using additive manufacturing techniques, is concerned with “the way fuel rests in the nozzle between operations,” he said.

“We have been pretty aggressive since the Southwest event to create analytics that we can look at the fuel pressure drop as well as the thermocouples in the engine and we can see the onset of coking the fuel nozzles very early,” Paxson said. “We have tightened up those analytics to make sure that we are getting in and cleaning those nozzles well in advance of any disrupting condition going forward.”

Previously, fuel nozzles had to be removed from the engine for cleaning.

“We are developing techniques to clean them right on wing,” Paxson said. One of the options is a liquid cleaning process and the other is a thermal process. “We are using the time while the engines are down to demonstrate these capabilities on the fleet to a couple of customers that have been willing to let us do that. Hopefully, we will have these in-situ cleaning procedures industrialized and be ready to minimize the maintenance burden as the airplanes go back into service.”

In the meantime, an improved fuel nozzle design is under development to avoid the issue altogether. The redesigned unit “probably won’t be available for about a year-and-a-half,” Paxson said.

CFM is also redesigning the bearing in the radial drive shaft of the LEAP-1B after five incidents in which an engine was shut down in-flight following activation of the oil filter bypass light indication in the cockpit.

The radial drive shaft is part of the accessory drive train (ADT) that was developed for the LEAP by Safran Transmission Systems. The long-term solution will be released soonm CFM EVP Sébastien Imbourg said.

“We are currently certifying the new design and industrializing it, and the plan is to release the new design in the coming months. We will have to continue the inspections when the MAX gets back into service and then introduce the new design,” Imbourg said.

Other fixes for issues which cropped up since the -1A entered service in 2016 and on the -1B in 2017 have also been completed, the company says. These include redesigns or upgrades for the starter air valve on the LEAP-1A, the low-pressure turbine disk on the -1B, the second-stage high pressure (HP) turbine disk on the -1A and HP turbine thermal barrier coatings on the -1A/1B which counteracts earlier corrosion issues. Changes have also been introduced fuel leaks on the -1A/1B.

The improvement work comes as CFM enters the final phases of transitioning production wholly to the LEAP. The shift marks a watershed for the General Electric-Safran joint venture, which has been delivering CFM56s for 37 years. Although CFM56-7 production will continue at a much-reduced level for military applications and spares, the final commercial engine was dispatched to Boeing for the last 737NG in early May. Deliveries of CFM56-5s to Airbus for the A320ceo family will continue through May 2020, with around 260 still in the order backlog.

Despite the grounding of the MAX, CFM continues to produce engines to meet the 52 aircraft per month production rate that Boeing was operating to before its April decision to reduce the 737 rate by 19% to 42 aircraft per month following the MAX grounding.

“The plan right now says we are not changing our delivery output,” CFM president Gael Méheust said. “It’s up to Boeing. We will adapt to whatever they need. That’s our job and we will support them. The feeling is right now they are not planning to change that.”

In the meantime, CFM is managing the excess engine numbers by delivering more spares, Imbourg said. “With a few minor adjustments, we had to make we have been delivering more spares without making just a few minor adjustments to supply chain. In two months, it may be something else.”

Guy Norris, Guy.norris@aviationweek.com