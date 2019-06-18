Airbus and Cebu Pacific executives at the MOU signing for new aircraft at the Paris Air Show.

Cebu Pacific signed an MOU for 16 Airbus A330-900s, five A320neos and 10 A321XLRs, the newest and longest-range version of the A321neo. The MOU was among a set of new Airbus aircraft order announcements made on the second day of the Paris Air Show that included AirAsia, Delta Air Lines and Saudia.

Cebu Pacific will be the highest-density operator of the A330neo. The Philippine LCC plans to fly the aircraft in a 460-seat, single-class lay-out. Because Airbus has rearranged the cabin, Cebu can fit in 30 extra seats compared with the A330-300s it currently operates.

“We are operating in one of the most slot constraint environments in Asia,” Cebu CFO Andrew Huang said. “We deployed the A330s on routes that we had not envisioned,” he added, such as three-hour sectors like Manila-Hong Kong.

The A330-900s will be used mainly to replace the -300s and grow capacity in existing markets. The first of the aircraft will arrive in 2021, helping Airbus to fill production. Cebu plans to fly the A330neo on routes to Tokyo-Narita or Osaka and Shanghai. The airline also serves longer-haul markets from the Philippines to destinations that include Dubai, Sydney and Melbourne.

Cebu is the second A321XLR customer revealed since the June 17 launch of the program and following Air Lease Corp.’s order.

Cebu chief executive advisor Mike Szucs said in Paris that the airline hopes to get a 240-seat configuration for the aircraft, just short of the 244-seat maximum. Cebu plans to use the XLR on international routes originating in markets outside of Manila.

Saudi Arabian Airlines, meanwhile, increased its A320neo family order from 35 to 65 aircraft. Fifteen of the additional aircraft are of the new A321XLR variant. Saudia is expanding capacity fast, partly to take advantage of the new terminal at Jeddah International Airport that is planned to become fully operational in September. The terminal will allow Saudia to increase its number of flights from around eight per hour to two-hour banks of up to up to 35 departures and landings.

And Delta ordered five additional A220-100 aircraft, bringing to 95 the total number of orders placed by the Atlanta-based carrier, including A220-100s and -300s. The airline is the first to select the new increased maximum takeoff weight option for its entire fleet from 2020.

Delta was the US launch customer for the A220—formerly the Bombardier CSeries, placing an initial order for 75 aircraft in 2016 and booking an additional 15 in December 2018. With this latest order, Delta’s orders total 45 -100s and 50 -300s.

Also announced at Paris, AirAsia converted an order for 253 A320neos to the larger A321neo. The ultra-LCC now holds firm commitments for 353 of the aircraft, making it the type’s biggest customer. The deal did not involve A321XLRs.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.co.uk

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann-aviation@netway.at