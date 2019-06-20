Simulator and training specialist CAE hopes that the increasing use of student assessment data will help persuade lenders to provide prospective pilots the funding they need to undertake the training.

The estimated $150,000 cost of training to become a commercial pilot puts the schooling out of reach for many potential students. About 300,000 new commercial pilots will be required worldwide over the next decade, according to CAE.

“My argument is that we have to find channels for people to find money,” CAE group president-civil aviation training solutions Nick Leontidis said at the Paris Air Show. “Youngsters don’t have access to $150,000.”

Leontidis said 98% of candidates who passed CAE’s initial assessments of competencies and psychometric qualities required by pilots eventually received placements at airlines.

In some of the 20 or so pilot-creation programs globally in which CAE was involved, the company also established financing schemes, but they had to be created individually, which was a difficult and time-consuming process, he said.

In such situations, CAE acted as a facilitator with local banks and airlines, demonstrating to the financial institutions the success rates of candidates going through its training courses.

CAE has just started collecting data measuring trainee pilots’ progress and achievements, Leontidis said. Much of that process is still paper-based, in order to fulfill regulatory requirements.

The company hopes that, once the measurement process is digitized, it will make it easier for students to get funding by creating a digital record of a prospective pilot’s potential that is widely accepted to banks and other lenders.

“In an ideal world, someone will go in [to a financial institution] with their assessment score and they will get funding,” Leontidis said. “It’s about how we can increase the level of assurance that individuals will finish their training courses.”