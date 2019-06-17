Over the next few years, British Airways (BA) will turn its attention to the renewal of its Boeing 777-200 fleet, which totals 46 aircraft of varying ages.

On the first day of the Paris Air Show, BA CFO Steve Gunning and Boeing Commercial Aircraft president & CEO Kevin McAllister held a “deferred ceremonial signing” for the 18 777-9s and that BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG) ordered earlier this year, along with 24 options.

Responding from a question from ATW about the next steps in BA’s fleet renewal, Gunning said: “Where we’ll be going next on long-haul aircraft is that a large number of 777-200s, over the next few years, will need replacing.”

Gunning said BA currently operates 46 777-200s, but “some are older than others.”

When BA announced the 777-9 order in February, the airline detailed plans to replace 14 747-400s and four 777-200s between 2022 and 2025.

The 777-9s will be configured with 325 seats across four cabins.

During the Paris Air Show briefing, Gunning said the 777-9s will have eight first-class seats, 65 in business, 46 premium economy and 206 in economy. He said this is “very similar” to BA’s 747 cabins.

Boeing and BA executives also signed a pair of support agreements at the air show. In an unusual twist, Boeing will supply parts for BA’s Airbus A320 classics and neos. The two sides also inked a landing-gear exchange agreement for 777-300ERs.

Gunning used the Paris briefing to reiterate his belief in Boeing, even though BA is not a 737 MAX customer. “We are confident that Boeing will solve those issues,” he said.

International Airlines Group (IAG)—which is parent company to BA, Irish carrier Aer Lingus, Spanish carrier Iberia, as well as LCCs Level and Vueling—operates 582 aircraft and serves 268 destinations, carrying 113 million passengers in 2018.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com