Boeing has issued its most positive commercial market outlook yet with a forecast that calls for the delivery of 44,040 new aircraft valued at more than $6.8 trillion over the next 20 years.

Revealing the latest numbers for its 2019-2038 outlook at the Paris Air Show, Boeing Commercial Marketing VP Randy Tinseth said, “we are entering this market in a position that we haven’t really been in before. If you look at the past nine years and where we are in 2019, we are on the doorstep of being in an unprecedented 10-year period where customers have seen profitable growth as well margins where traffic has grown at or above trend.”

The company’s confidence in the forecast, which is larger than 2018’s outlook with a combined potential aircraft and services market of $16 trillion, stems partly from the continuing resilience of the market which remains diverse with low cost, network and hybrid airline business models, varying route networks, differing fleet needs and economies.

“At the end of the day, it is economic growth; growth in income and population, that drives the market and we see all of those things headed in the right direction,” Tinseth said. “Without question we’ve had challenges, but what I find amazing is the market resilience. We’ve had challenges like 9/11, the big recession of 2008-2009, and challenges in terrorism, but within six months we get growth back to where we think it should be going, and to me it illustrates the important role aviation and flight plays in everyday life and business.”

There is, however, some unease over US trade tensions with China, which is the heart of an Asia-Pacific region that Boeing forecasts will need 17,390 new aircraft over the next 20 years valued at $2.8 trillion.

“One out of four aircraft we delivered last year was to China, and one out of three 737s go to China. So it is an incredibly important market. The challenges you have with trade is how will this near-term disruption affect the economies of both countries, so we are watching this closely.”

The single-aisle market continues to drive global network expansion, which has seen a 60% increase since 2008 with 7,000 new non-stop routes added over the last 10 years.

“Single-aisle aircraft will be fastest growing sector and much of that will come at the expense of smaller regional jets,” Tinseth said.

Boeing forecasts deliveries of 32,420 single-aisle aircraft valued at $3.8 trillion by 2038, up from 31,360 and $3.5 trillion predicted in 2018.

The forecast calls for 2,240 new regional jets worth $105 billion over the next 20 years, though this is down slightly from the 2,320 predicted for this sector in 2018.

Spurred by prospects for a coming widebody replacement wave and the continuing growth in point-to-point long haul routes with more than 550 new services added in the past decade, Boeing’s widebody forecast calls for 8,340 new aircraft valued at $2.6 trillion for the period compared with 8,070 new aircraft valued at nearly $2.5 trillion in last year’s outlook. The 2019 forecast does not include 1,040 production freighters such as 767F, 777F and 747-8Fs.

Despite the slow, but steady, pace of the cargo market--particularly for the dwindling 747-8F order backlog, Tinseth says the outlook remains positive largely because of the growing influence of the e-commerce and package freight market.

“As we look back over five years the fleet has grown by 21% at an average of 4% per year,” he said.

The large cargo segment has grown by 2.4% annually (498 aircraft in 2013 to 560 in 2018), while the medium widebody fleet has grown by 3.8% annually to 570 in 2018. The standard body fleet has meanwhile increased by 5.4% per year to 685 in 2018.

The freighter market is expected to expand further with the addition of 1,780 converted aircraft, the bulk of which will be single-aisle. The overall freighter fleet is forecast to top around 3,400 by 2038 compared to 1,970 in 2018.

Taken as a whole, Boeing forecasts that the world fleet of commercial aircraft will effectively double in the next 20 years, reaching around 50,660 by 2038 compared with around 25,830 today. Of the tally, some 6.620 will be retained aircraft, while 19,230--or 44%--will be replacement aircraft. The remaining 56% will be 24,830 aircraft required to support market growth. “This means that every year between 2-3% of the fleet will be retired and replaced. That’s about 1,000 aircraft per year which is significant, and that’s important in the next few years as we enter the replacement wave for widebody aircraft,” he adds.

