Boeing is reportedly considering offering the larger of the two proposed new midmarket airplane (NMA) variants first for delivery in 2025 as it nears closing the business case and obtaining board permission for formal authority to offer later this year.

Boeing traditionally leads new product introductions with a baseline variant before launching stretched versions and, until recently, was expected to follow convention with the NMA, which will be offered in 225-seat NMA-6X and 275-seat NMA-7X configurations. The shift to prioritizing the larger member of the new family appears to reflect the emergence of the longer-range A321XLR, which was officially launched by Airbus June 17 at the Paris Air Show.

The A321XLR effectively competes with the NMA-6X, so prioritizing the -7X would give Boeing an earlier opportunity to access an untapped market segment with an all-new design. Airbus has meanwhile said it believes it can cover the middle-of-the-market space adequately with the A321 and the A330neo, a strategy it refers to as “between a rock and a hard place.” Initial deliveries of the A321XLR are scheduled for late 2023, two years before the first NMA is to arrive.

Indications of Boeing’s shifting stance on the NMA came from General Electric Aviation president David Joyce, who said the manufacturer is likely to “start with the -7 and not the -6.” The engine maker, which is bidding to provide a new 50,000-lb.-plus thrust turbofan from its CFM International joint venture with Safran, said it is working to be sole source supplier.

Pratt & Whitney is also pursuing a similar course with a variant of the PW1000G geared turbofan, Rolls-Royce having withdrawn its UltraFan geared engine earlier this year, Joyce said.

“The size of the market doesn’t support the investment of two engine makers,” he said.

Although declining to talk about specific family variants, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president Kevin McAllister said the business case studies continue for NMA and that “once completed we will make a decision.” He added that Boeing is trying to “drive as much of the definition of the program as far left as possible. And that's what we've done in the NMA.” The focus remains on the “opportunity to bring an airplane that really is sized to the middle of the market—20% greater in seats or in range versus today's 757 family. So for us it is making sure that we've got the production system lined out correctly.”

