As the 53rd Paris Air Show opens, there are signs that Boeing is nearing the next key milestones on its path to getting the grounded fleet back into operational service.

Boeing is working through questions posed by FAA, an independent technical advisory board and its own experts about the redesigned maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) software it is developing. Issues are being validated on aMAX e-cab engineering flight simulator, and a source with knowledge of the work told ATW that work could wrap up within days.

Once the simulation work is done, the stage should be set for a certification flight by FAA pilots. The flight is not expected to take place this week, the source said, but is likely to happen in June.

The flight sets the stage for FAA to produce a key report for Boeing that the manufacturer must include in its final MCAS update package submission to the agency. Preparing the report will take at least a week, a source familiar with the process said.

Once FAA has Boeing’s package, the agency is expected to review it for several weeks. FAA’s scrutiny will not focus on ensuring regulatory compliance. While the agency and Boeing have been analyzing Boeing’s MCAS changes to help avoid any last-minute surprises, the agency's final-package review "will be more than a simple rubber-stamping exercise," the second source said.

Boeing’s package also will include training elements that meet FAA’s requirements. The agency is still reviewing comments on draft training standards made public in April and must finalize those standards before Boeing can wrap up its training program.

A key question is how simulator training on the MCAS’ operation and related failure scenarios will be integrated into the updated 737 instruction. US pilot groups representing pilots at MAX operators American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines support adding simulator sessions, but have signaled that these can be part of recurrent training instead of mandatory steps that must take place before the fleet returns to service. The baseline training on the MCAS should be very detailed, the pilots emphasize, and must include system functionality descriptions and videos that walk the crews through failure scenarios and related procedures.

Once FAA approves Boeing’s MCAS package and training, it will issue an airworthiness directive mandating installation of the software update. That would clear the way for the 72 MAXs operated by the three US carriers to fly again. Estimates vary, but airlines are expected to need up to a month to re-integrate their aircraft, including the time needed to remove them from storage.

CFM International EVP Allen Paxson, speaking to reporters on the eve of the air show, projected that engine-specific return-to-service work on the fleet’s LEAP-1Bs—which power the MAX-- would take about two days per aircraft. But each airline is different, and CFM’s teams are preparing for myriad approaches that meet specific customer needs.

“Some customers may need their aircraft right away, while others may have leased aircraft and want to finish the leases,” Paxson said.

Southwest, which operates 34 MAXs, and American, which has 24, have removed the aircraft from their flight schedules through early September, which suggests that FAA’s all-clear would need to come by around Aug. 1 to align with those schedules.

Outside of the US, many more questions remain. EASA is conducting its own review of the MAX, and other regulators are expected to supplement the FAA’s work with their own analysis. This could set the stage for a phased return to service over several months. While a lack of consensus could harm public perception of the MAX’s safety, the fleet’s gradual re-integration could help Boeing and suppliers by allowing them to prioritize resources. The nearly 390 grounded MAXs are stored at 92 airports, and Boeing has 120 more MAXs built, but not delivered at several more locations.

The MAX fleet was grounded in mid-March when regulators detected similarities in two fatal MAX accidents—Lion Air flight 610 in October and Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 on March 10—within five months. The MCAS, which provides automatic horizontal stabilizer inputs to enhance handling characteristics in certain flight profiles, was identified as a contributor to both accident sequences. Boeing’s MCAS changes focus on improving its reliability and making it easier for pilots to over-ride.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com