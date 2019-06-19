From left: Elix Aviation Capital COO John Moore and ATR CEO Stefano Bortoli. Regional aircraft lessor Elix Aviation Capital is named as the launch customer for the new ATR 42-600S.

ATR used the third day of the Paris Air Show to announce a new short takeoff and landing (STOL) version of the ATR 42-600 (ATR 42-600S), with 17 provisional orders already secured, as well as another 23 orders for its existing product range.

“We are now in the final preparations for [the ATR 42-600S commercial] launch and, subject to getting the green light from the board, the launch is expected by year-end,” ATR CEO Stefano Bortoli said, speaking at a press conference at the air show.

The minimum runway length for the regular ATR 42-600 is 1,050m (.065 mi.). If approved by ATR’s board, the ATR 42-600S variant will cut this to 800m.

However, that performance will come at a cost. Bortoli said the ATR 42-600S will be able to carry a full payload down to 900m, but the maximum takeoff weight penalty for 800m runways “might be in the range of 10 passengers at most.” This is a heavy hit for a 50-seat aircraft.

To achieve the shorter-runway performance, ATR will make “slight changes” to the aircraft’s braking systems, rudder controls, flaps and autopilot. “It won’t mean a new type certification of the aircraft,” he said.

Bortoli named Dublin-based turboprop lessor Elix Aviation Capital as the ATR 42-600S launch customer, with a letter of intent for 10 aircraft, scheduled for delivery from 2022-24.

He added that Polynesian carrier Air Tahiti will take two ATR 42-600S and an undisclosed customer has signed up for five. “As of today, we have a total order for 17 STOL aircraft,” Bortoli said.

“It’s been a long project. We’ve been looking at this now for a year,” said Elix COO John Moore, who is also ATR’s former head of global sales. “We like the STOL, in particular, because it is a niche within a niche market. There are not a lot of alternatives. This is the first time that Elix has ordered aircraft on a speculative basis.”

Moore said there is a “solid” market for the ATR 42-600S as a replacement for older STOL variants, which have become difficult to maintain and operate, although he also sees growth opportunities at smaller airports.

Air Tahiti plans to use the variant on routes between the Marquesas Islands, such as Ua Pou or Ua Huka, that currently only accessible with much smaller aircraft.

Bortoli said the STOL variant was the outcome of a number of focus groups, which included 12 customers, spanning a range of geographical locations and weather conditions. He added that the Development Bank of Japan is working together with ATR on the development of STOL solutions.

Moving to the wider market, he announced another 23 orders, adding to ATR’s air show tally.

“We have had 22 orders in the last week, all of them for ATR 72-600s. We cannot disclose the customers. For competitive reasons, they want to be kept below the radar.”

Responding to a question from the audience, he clarified that none of the 22 undisclosed orders are destined for Romanian carrier Tarom.

He also announced a new order for one ATR 42-600 from Colombian regional EasyFly.

These orders take ATR to a total of 75 commitments at the air show, valued at $1.7 billion, including an letter of intent for 35 aircraft from regional lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC). Bortoli said ATR plans to maintain a 1:1 book-to-build ratio.

“This shows ATR is well on track to achieve its order targets for 2019,” ATR said.

With the addition of the ATR 42-600s, the ATR aircraft family now comprises four members, including the ATR 42-600, the ATR 72-600 and the new ATR 72 freighter, which will enter service in 2020.

Responding to a question from ATW, Bortoli declined to comment on the competitive implications of Bombardier selling the Q400 program.

“We are staying focused on our goal of improving production, on time and on quality deliveries. This is what our customers are looking for. If we continue this way, we will maintain our leadership of the turboprop market for a long time,” he said.

