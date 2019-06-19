American Airlines will acquire 50 Airbus A321XLRs, adding 20 new aircraft to an order of 30 A321neos that have been converted to the new long-range narrowbody.

The airline plans to take eight aircraft in 2023, 22 in 2024 and 20 in 2025, and is likely to use them throughout its network on a variety of routes.

“Adding in some A321XLRs will give us opportunities to do things we haven’t done in the past,” American Airlines president Robert Isom said on an internal podcast. “I take a look at places like [New York JFK], Philadelphia, Charlotte and even [Dallas/Fort Worth]. Opening up some new markets that will help the network and help us serve our customers better.”

The new agreements are technically 30 conversions of existing A321neo orders and 20 aircraft under a purchase agreement. The American move boosts commitments for the new Airbus model—launched at the Paris Air Show—to 206, including 78 airframes that were in the manufacturer’s order book but not designated as A321XLRs, an Aviation Week Fleet Data Services analysis shows.

The Dallas/Fort Worth-based airline is already the world’s largest Airbus operator, with 422 aircraft. With the new order, it has 115 Airbus aircraft in its backlog—all A320neo-family. The airline operates a total of 922 aircraft and has 240 on order.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com

Fleet analysis by Brian Bostick, brian.bostick@aviationweek.com