Boeing, Air Lease Corp. announced a commitment for five more 787-9s at the Paris Air Show.

Air Lease Corp. (ALC) has sketched out what would be its ideal requirements for Boeing’s forthcoming new midmarket airplane (NMA).

“5,000nm range seems about right. Two different variants seem about right to us,” ALC CEO and president John Plueger said at the Paris Air Show. “Passenger numbers: about 220 for the smaller [version], 270 for the larger.

“In terms of cost, it has to be somewhere between the largest single-aisle and the smallest twin-aisle.”

“There’s a tremendous replacement cycle that will kick in, in a few years for 757s, 767s and older Airbus A330s,” ALC executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy added.

The two were speaking as ALC announced a commitment for five additional Boeing 787-9s. “These aircraft are already placed,” Udvar-Hazy said. “We have customers that have already signed leases.” ALC now has a fleet of 61 787s.

The announcement came on the same day as Boeing and ALC announced a commitment by Korean Air for a total of 30 787s to modernize the carrier’s fleet. KAL already has 10 787-9s in its inventory.

