Airbus has not yet given up on securing a major narrowbody order from International Airlines Group (IAG) flipping a commitment announced by the company for the Boeing 737 MAX earlier this week.

“We will be very happy to make our offer when it comes to a tender at a later stage,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said June 20. “We have not received a request for proposals (RFP), but we are taking the position that we would like to bid for the business,” CCO Christian Scherer added.

IAG CEO Willie Walsh had announced a letter of intent for an order of 200 737 MAXs on June 18, split between the -8 and -10. Several of IAG’s airlines are to operate the aircraft, among them British Airways and low-cost unit Vueling, according to the group’s planning.

The deal is seen as a massive and highly welcome vote of confidence by a major international legacy airline group for the MAX, which has been grounded in mid-March following two crashes involving Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines aircraft. The commitment was also the first MAX deal following the global grounding, which industry observers believe could be lifted in July or August at the earliest.

IAG does not plan to take delivery of the first aircraft until 2023. The group currently does not own any Boeing narrowbodies; therefore, the deal is a massive blow for Airbus even when the special circumstances around the MAX are not taken into account. Walsh had indicated several times over the past few months that he has confidence in Boeing’s ability to restore trust in the MAX and that it would make sense for IAG to have two single-aisle suppliers.

Ramifications of the preliminary deal go beyond the MAX and A320neo family competition. BA CityFlyer, British Airways’ regional subsidiary, is in the process of selecting new large regional jets. Airbus could bid a combination of the A320neo and the A220 whereas Boeing could not yet include the Embraer E2 in its proposal until its proposed commercial aircraft joint venture with the Brazilian manufacturer has been cleared by regulators. Should IAG stick to the Boeing agreement, Embraer could bid the E2 against the A220 on a standalone basis regardless of timing.

The IAG deal somewhat shadowed an otherwise successful Paris Air Show for Airbus, which saw the introduction of the A321XLR and substantial deals for the A220 and A330neo. Scherer said more orders of the A350 are near, but are not expected during the last days of the show.

Overall, Airbus totals for the week are:

107 firm orders

245 commitments

97 conversions of preexisting orders

10 previously undisclosed customer orders announced at PAS

10 purchase right option conversions

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com