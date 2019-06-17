Air Lease Corp. (ALC) placed an order for 50 Airbus A220-300s on the opening day of the Paris Air Show. The US lessor plans to take delivery of the aircraft between 2021 and 2026, according to the terms of the preliminary order.

“[The A220] is a wonderful replacement of A319s, Fokker 100s and Boeing 737s,” ALC executive chairman Steve Udvar-Hazy said. “We spent several years analysing the program. ALC will work hand-in-hand with Airbus to widen the customer base of the A220.”

Developed as the CSeries by Bombardier and renamed the A220 when Airbus partnered with Bombardier to manufacturer it, the aircraft has accumulated a total of 536 firm orders for the -100 and -300 variants. Eighty of the orders came from five lessors. Macquarie Financial Holdings has the biggest portfolio with 40 -300s, but that will be eclipsed by ALC.

ALC’s A220s will be built at Airbus’ Mirabel, Quebec, final assembly line, rather than the Mobile, Alabama, facility the manufacturer is building for the US market. While the program has gained traction over the past year, mainly through orders by Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways, filling the planned production rate at Mirabel has remained a concern.

ALC’s A220-300s will not only be used in traditional short- and medium-haul markets, but will increasingly be deployed on transatlantic routes and the US-Latin America market, ALC CEO John Plueger believes. The aircraft has a range of 3,350 nm in a typical two-class configuration, according to Airbus. Plueger said he has noted “a lot of demand over the last six months” for the A220.

He was more cautious in regard to a potential stretch of the A220, provisionally dubbed the A220-500.

“The -500 is a little bit tougher of a business case,” as it would border on the A320neo segment, he said.

Airbus CCO Christian Scherer said the manufacturer has “no plan to stretch the A200, but the aircraft is capable of it.”

