Continued demand for legacy airliners and AAR’s integrated portfolio of capabilities are creating aftermarket opportunities.

“One of the things that we are finding to be mutually beneficial for both our customer base and our business is maintaining capability on [Boeing] 737NGs, 757s, and 767s,” AAR SVP repair and engineering services Brian Sartain said during the Paris Air Show. “It's to the point where some European carriers are coming to us for 757 airframe maintenance because you just can't get [it] done in Europe anymore.”

Getting 767s ferried to the US is not uncommon, but sending a narrowbody across the Atlantic for airframe work—even a large model such as a 757—is rare. But AAR has seen European liveries in multiple airframe shops as local providers wind down the work to free up space for newer models.

Large-scale MRO providers must balance an emphasis on new products with demand to support sunsetting platforms. The former can guarantee work for years, while the latter can help fill hangars immediately.

"A lot of these legacy parts providers--if you need a stringer or you need a composite piece for a flight-control surface, they can be really hard to get,” Sartain said. "But we can make them."

The company is pushing deeper into data analytics, too. Armed with data from hundreds of heavy checks on platforms such as the 737 and A320, it analyzes the information, identifies areas that could be improved, and pitches the customer.

“It’s all about lowering their total cost by harvesting the data from their aircraft when we touch them, taking a look at where largest spend is, and offering options that leverage our capabilities,” Sartain said. "We’re trying to rotate into a model where we can do everything for our marquee customers.”

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com