It came as no surprise when US President Donald Trump told the CEOs of the “big three” airlines—American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines—either to file a complaint under the International Air Transportation Fair Competitive Practices Act of 1974 (IATFCPA) or stop their relentless, multimillion dollar lobbying campaign against Gulf carrier competitors such as Emirates Airline. After all, in the past the big three have consistently relied on IATFCPA ...