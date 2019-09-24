Rising concerns about global warming and the environment have led to an anti-aviation sentiment that has in turn led some countries to consider adding environmental taxes on airlines.

Concern for the Earth is not just commendable; it’s critical. The latest data on the rate of global warming and its implications are grave, not just for travelers but the entire human population.

But a carbon tax does not reduce emissions. At best, it raises money that can be used to compensate for aviation-generated emissions. This is the premise of the aviation industry’s voluntary CORSIA carbon offsetting scheme that will begin in January.

The environmental tax proposals that are being rushed in this year by several governments, mostly in Europe and noticeably by France and Germany, do not make clear precisely how their tax windfalls would be used to counter global warming. Nor do they spell out what they will achieve above and beyond CORSIA.

Worse, they create unfair competitive markets. The European Union is a single trade bloc, with its airlines able to freely operate across sovereign borders, but national environmental tax proposals apply only to domestic flights. Lufthansa, for example, would be by far the biggest “payer” of a German tax, regardless of whether it somehow sought to absorb the extra costs or whether it passed those costs on to its passengers and saw demand slump.

More than that, some governments are looking to reduce taxes on alternative transportation, such as train tickets, while as much as doubling airfare taxes. This amounts to another market imbalance. And some countries are even looking to force legal minimums on air ticket prices. That’s regulatory market interference.

If airlines—many of which are already struggling with high fuel prices and a highly competitive market—are made even poorer because of overly burdensome taxes, some will go out of business, reducing the air travel competition that the same governments insist they want. Those that stay will have less money to invest in the many industry efforts that are making air travel more sustainable: biofuels, efficient aircraft, electric ground vehicles, solar-powered airports, waste reduction and much more.

Yes, this industry must reach far beyond CORSIA and collaborate on attaining the much more important—but right now unachievable—goal of zero emissions flight.

But this is not an industry that is sitting still on sustainability. It is working, investing and collaborating to minimize its environmental impact. The same cannot be said of most governments, including those waving their aviation environmental tax proposals.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has a massive role to play in carbon reduction, but it needs to be mass-produced, available wherever airliners fly, and affordable on a par with conventional jet fuel. The only way for that to happen globally is for governments to enact policies that support and encourage SAF commercialization.

And governments could immediately save millions of tons of aviation-generated carbon by sorting out their antiquated air traffic management systems so that flight paths are efficient and airliners are not zigzagging or circling to accommodate state boundaries or government-created ATM delays.