In what has become something of a bimonthly event, another deadline extension was granted in September for a business plan to be submitted to get Alitalia solvent.

For more than two years, Alitalia has limped along, thanks only to a €900 million ($1.1 billion) Italian government bridge loan. Less than half of that money is believed to be left, and the European Commission opened an investigation last year into whether the loan constitutes state aid and complies with European Union rules.

Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, which leads the consortium seeking to take over Alitalia, was granted a one-month delay beyond the Sept. 15 deadline—one that has already been extended five times. By the end of this year, Alitalia will have been in administration for two-and-a-half years, is expected to post another substantial loss, and will likely have burned through the government loan.

And yet its unions show no signs of comprehending the gravity of their company’s situation, nor any willingness to make even the smallest concessions to secure its future. Instead, they are threatening more strikes in October and insisting on new ownership conditions that could easily lead to the collapse of the rescue plan.

Delta Air Lines is part of the rescue bid consortium. Alitalia’s unions reportedly do not approve of the proposed business plan because they say it would subject the Italian carrier’s interests to those of Delta and its Air France-KLM partner. Under the plan, they say, Alitalia would become “even more marginalized and destined to a rapid exit from the global air transport landscape.”

But without the government’s repeated and substantial financial propping up (and after significant investment by former owner Etihad Airways), Alitalia would have long-since exited the global air transport landscape.

Why do the unions think they can keep dictating the terms for a much diminished, essentially regional player as if it were an industry giant? Because they know the government will keep opening the coffers—legally or not.

That is decidedly unfair to Europe’s other carriers that have restructured and are competing in an increasingly tough environment without government loans.

In Delta’s case, it’s also hypocritical. At the same time the US carrier is campaigning against Milan-based Italy, alleging it is operating only because of subsidies, Delta is seeking to become a part owner of an airline that is clearly and indisputably functioning only because of government money. And everyone—Alitalia, the unions, Delta—seems fine with endlessly extending deadlines so long as they do it on government money.

Not that it’s all wine and roses among other European carriers. Paris Orly-based Aigle Azur went into receivership Sept. 2, joining an increasingly lengthy list of European airlines that have not had ongoing and substantial government financial support and that went the way of normal businesses whose costs are higher than the revenue they generate.

A French commercial court hearing was expected to examine offers for all or part of Aigle Azur’s activities and decide on next steps for the airline. Air France and Groupe Dubreuil, parent company of Air Caraibes and French Bee, made a joint offer to take over Aigle Azur’s operations, but later withdrew the bid, saying they could not envision an economically viable plan for the carrier. UK LCC easyJet was also said to have submitted an expression of interest.

The question will be whether bids will be based mostly on acquiring Aigle Azur’s assets, including its Orly slots, or on somehow reviving the airline, which is said to have accumulated debts of €148 million ($163 million). The former seems more likely.

In the UK, meanwhile, British Airways (BA) continues to be at loggerheads with its pilots and canceled thousands of flights ahead of a threatened second walkout scheduled for Sept. 27, leading to customer uncertainty when the British Association of Airline Pilots (BALPA) then called off that strike. Almost none of BA’s flights operated during a two-day strike earlier in September.

The carrier has offered an 11.5% pay raise over the next three years, but BALPA is seeking an extra £5 million ($6.2 million) per year. As of mid-September, no further negotiations were scheduled, although the airline said on its website it remained “ready and willing to return to talks.”

The union said after calling off the second strike that it was time for a period of reflection “before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand.”

Given the huge, multimillion cost of the action and the damage to BA’s reputation, £5 million per year—if that’s really all that’s being asked—seems insignificant. But the bigger picture is that BA and its parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), want to ensure that it does not go the route of Alitalia and others, where costs exceed or get uncomfortably close to revenue. With the general uncertainties about the global economy, and the UK economy in particular, given Brexit unknowns, an airline’s margins can be quickly eroded by unforeseen events like the attack on the Saudi oil facilities that shoots up fuel prices. Cost control is an IAG mantra. So BA pilots may well see their management hold out even as it costs them and the company big money. But at least it is their money to throw away, not the government’s.