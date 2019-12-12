Budapest-based LCC Wizz Air unveiled plans Thursday to create a new Abu Dhabi-based airline in partnership with Abu Dhabi development holding company PJSC. Wizz, which started operations in 2004 and has expanded rapidly to serve some 700 routes from 25 bases across Central and Eastern Europe, has reached an agreement in principle with PJSC, the company said. Wizz Air Holdings CEO József Varadi said the new airline would start operations in the second half of 2020 with two Airbus ...