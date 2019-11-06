Package carrier UPS and pharmacy company CVS on Nov. 5 said they completed the first money-making deliveries of medical prescriptions to customers by drone.

For the first time on Nov. 1, a UPS-branded quadcopter flew to customers’ homes from a CVS store in Cary, North Carolina. The M2 drone hovered about 20 ft. over the properties and lowered packages to the ground by a cable and a winch.

The flights were conducted autonomously while being monitored by a remote operator who could intervene if necessary, said UPS Flight Forward, the package carrier’s drone subsidiary. Partner company Matternet, of Mountain View, California, supplies the M2 quadcopter and delivery system.

“This demonstrates what’s possible for our customers who can’t easily make it into our stores,” CVS Pharmacy president Kevin Hourican said.

“CVS is exploring many types of delivery options for urban, suburban and rural markets,” Hourican added. “We see big potential in drone delivery in rural communities where life-saving medications are needed and consumers at times cannot conveniently access one of our stores.”

UPS Flight Forward and Matternet started delivering medical samples by drone at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina in March, under the FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program. The two have completed 1,500 flights there.

On Oct. 1, UPS Flight Forward said it had received the first FAA Part 135 Standard certification for a drone delivery service, allowing it to expand the scope of its operations.

In addition to CVS, the drone subsidiary has announced agreements with managed care provider Kaiser Permanente, drug wholesale company AmeriSource Bergen and University of Utah Health.

