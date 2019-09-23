UK leisure operator Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest holiday company, has ceased trading with immediate effect after last-ditch talks to save the UK business failed.

All of the 178-year-old group’s bookings, including flights and holidays, have been canceled. There are more than 150,000 Thomas Cook customers abroad, almost twice the number that were repatriated following the failure of UK carrier Monarch two years ago.

Thomas Cook CEO Peter Fankhauser said the collapse was a "matter of profound regret". The tour operator's failure puts 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide.

“This marks a deeply sad day for the company which pioneered package holidays and made travel possible for millions of people around the world,” Fankhauser said.

The UK government has asked the UK CAA to launch a repatriation program over the next two weeks. The CAA has already secured a fleet of aircraft from around the world to bring passengers back to the UK with return flights.

A statement from the CAA the early hours of Sept. 23 said, “Due to the significant scale of the situation, some disruption is inevitable, but the Civil Aviation Authority will endeavour to get people home as close as possible to their planned dates.”

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps described the repatriation task as “enormous” and “the biggest peacetime repatriation in UK history”.

Thomas Cook had secured a £900 million ($1.1 billion) rescue deal led by its largest shareholder, the Chinese conglomerate Fosun, in August. However, a demand from its lenders to raise a further £200 million in “seasonal standby” contingency funding could not be met.

“Although a deal had been largely agreed, an additional facility requested in the last few days of negotiations presented a challenge that ultimately proved insurmountable,” Fankhauser said.

The rescue package would have resulted in Fosun taking control of its tour operator arm, as well as giving it a minority stake in its airline in return for £450 milllion of capital.

Thomas Cook’s lenders and debtholders would have provided the remaining £450 million for a majority stake in its airline and a minority holding in the tour operator.

Thomas Cook Airlines operated a fleet of 34 aircraft, consisting 27 Airbus A321-200s and seven A330-200s.

David Casey/Routes, David.casey@ubm.com