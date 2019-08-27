Who among regular travelers has not seen them? Airline crews in uniform in hotel lobbies around the world checking in after a long duty or heading to the airport shuttle for their return flight. For hotel chain operators, contracts to provide rooms for airline crews are big business. Lufthansa crews alone require around 1.2 million overnight stays per year, and American Airlines spends up to $400 million annually for crew accommodations. A single Airbus A380 might have 24 crew members ...