South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana has resigned from his post, a source close to the Star Alliance member told ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Seoul June 2.

A confirmation from the airline is expected to be sent out within 24 hours.

Jarana joined SAA in November 2017.

He told ATW in an interview in 2018 that the airline has identified measures needed to restructure the loss-making national carrier. “It is [crystal clear] now what is needed and we have begun to make tough decisions,” he said.

The state-owned carrier has been in financial difficulties for several years.

