The sharply increased emphasis by airlines on sustainability is not being matched by passengers taking up the opportunity to offset the carbon emissions of their journeys, IATA director-general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said Dec. 11. It was disappointing that only 0.01% of passengers choose to pay to compensate for their emissions when flying, de Juniac said at IATA’s annual global media day in Geneva. “We must be realistic: People are talking [about offsetting their ...
