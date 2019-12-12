New forecasts from IATA show air cargo volumes staging a modest recovery next year after slumping in 2019, boosted by predictions of a truce in the ongoing trade war between the US and China. “It hasn’t been a great year for air cargo—in fact, it’s been worse. It’s been a real challenge for air cargo operators,” IATA deputy chief economist Andrew Matters told reporters during day two of IATA’s Global Media Days event Dec. 12 in Geneva. Cargo had a ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"IATA: Cargo to return to modest growth in 2020" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.