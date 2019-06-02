Sri Lankan Airlines has nearly completed a revised version of its business plan and is close to reaching a deal with Airbus to swap A350 orders for A330neos.

The carrier will probably finish its business plan review within two or three weeks, CEO Vipula Gunatilleka told ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Seoul June 2. The airline released its current business plan April 4, but the country was hit by terror attacks shortly after that have decimated tourist demand.

Timetables for certain milestones in the plan will be shifted to reflect the new business conditions, Gunatilleka said. This will include the deferral of some proposed long-haul routes, such as flights to Paris and Frankfurt.

Many countries issued travel advisories for Sri Lanka in the wake of the bombings. India and others have since downgraded their travel warnings, but Sri Lankan will have to work to rebuild demand, Gunatilleka said.

Sri Lankan has also been engaged in long-running negotiations to modify its Airbus widebody orders. The carrier has four A350s on order, but wants to swap them for the same number of A330neos. The airline and manufacturer have “more or less agreed in principle” to such a deal, Gunatilleka said.

The carrier will also look to add more narrowbody aircraft, Gunatilleka said.

Adrian Schofield adrian.schofield@informa.com