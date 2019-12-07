The Hong Kong Air Transport Licensing Authority (ATLA) has decided not to take action against LCC Hong Kong Airlines (HKA) “for the time being” after the carrier secured cash last week to pay employees and keep operations afloat. The agency had given HKA until Dec. 7 to secure its financial position or face having its license revoked or suspended. HKA’s parent company, HNA Group, secured a HKD4 billion ($569 million) loan from state-owned banks and ALTA said Saturday it ...