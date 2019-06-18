General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) said it supported a simulated flight demonstration by the Netherlands Research Laboratory (NLR) that placed its MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) in a civilian airport environment. Conducted on May 28-29 using the NLR’s Air Traffic Control Research Simulator, the demonstration required controllers in tower and terminal radar approach control environments to manage the SkyGuardian in different contingency and emergency ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"General Atomics supports drone-in-airport space demo" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.