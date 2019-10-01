The Uzbekistan government has introduced Open Skies at several of the country’s airports from Oct. 1.

Fifth freedom rights are granted to the carriers operating to Karshi, Nukus and Termez. In addition, fifth freedom with the right to carry foreign passengers has been granted to airlines flying to Bukhara, an ancient city with hundreds of historic sites.

The State Tourism Committee expects Open Skies will attract more tourists to the country. The local government plans to revise bilateral agreements regulating international flights to allow more airlines to launch flights to Uzbekistan to develop the network connecting it with other countries, the committee said in a statement. It also plans to renovate runways, taxiways, control towers and air navigation facilities at specific airports.

Local authorities will also liberalize airports policies, allowing them to establish rates for ground service and fuel charges, etc. Previously, the rates were controlled by the state-owned company and airports could not influence them. The Tourism Committee said the rates were uncompetitive compared to airports in other countries.

