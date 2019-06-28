The governments of the US and Argentina have signed a protocol modernizing the 1985 Air Transport Agreement between the two countries, paving the way for increased competition and service to more destinations in the US-Argentina market.

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a statement that the amended civil aviation agreement will “benefit travelers, businesses, shippers, airports and localities by permitting increased market access for passenger and all cargo airlines to fly between our two countries.” The provisions entered into force immediately after the deal’s signing June 26.

“This agreement will expand our two countries’ already strong commercial and economic ties by supporting greater air travel and commerce,” said DOT secretary Elaine Chao, who signed the agreement in Washington along with Argentine minister of transport Guillermo Dietrich.

In addition to offering greater competition and service to more destinations, the updated protocol will allow unrestricted capacity and frequency, open route rights, a more liberal charter regime and open codesharing opportunities for carriers in the US-Argentina market. The DOT said the modernized protocol “results in a market that allows airlines to make commercial decisions based on demand without intervention from government regulators.”

Delegations representing the two countries met in Washington, Buenos Aires and by phone and video conference on multiple occasions beginning in March 2018. The US State Department said in a memorandum posted to its website that the Argentinian delegation to the negotiations noted that, “while Argentina has made significant progress in liberalizing its aviation sector over the past few years, additional work to this end remains to be done and requires time to fully implement.”

The US delegation concurred and expressed its view that “Argentina has indeed made significant progress and that implementation ... should further support the expansion and modernization of air transport within Argentina and between the US and Argentina.”

The two sides also confirmed plans to develop mutually acceptable provisions on dispute resolution and the application of customs duties, with the objective of further amending the bilateral aviation agreement in the future and “bringing them into force as soon as possible.”

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com