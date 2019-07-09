Russia and Switzerland aviation authorities have agreed to double the number of frequencies between Moscow and Geneva, according to Russia’s Ministry of Transport.

Aeroflot Airline will be able to operate 21 weekly flights instead of 14. Another seven additional frequencies will be given to a second designated carrier, which will be chosen by authorities.

Also, a new route between Zhukovsky, Moscow’s secondary airport, and Geneva could launch in the near future with up to 7X-weekly frequencies.

“The Federal Office of Civil Aviation of Switzerland confirms that air carriers from Switzerland have the same reciprocal rights and frequencies between Geneva and Moscow, as well as between Geneva and Zhukovsky Airport.”

It remains to be seen whether all frequencies will be used and which potential additional Switzerland air carrier will be designated for the routes in the future, according to Swiss aviation authorities.

Currently, the Moscow-Geneva route is one of the most heavily regulated. Only Aeroflot and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) operate flights between the cities.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com