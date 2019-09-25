Russian and Japanese aviation authorities have agreed to raise the number of frequencies for carriers operating flights between the two countries. The number of slots for designated Russian airlines at Tokyo Narita Airport will increase from 74 to 144 per week, according to a statement published by Russian authorities. Two designated Russian carriers will get two daily slots each at Tokyo Haneda Airport; every airline will be able to perform one daily flight. “The airlines had been ...
