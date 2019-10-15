Russian and German aviation authorities have agreed to grant fifth freedom rights to one designated Russian all-cargo carrier on routes via Leipzig and to the US. The consultations record, published Oct. 14, stated the Russian airline will be able to operate 2X-weekly flights between points in Russia to Leipzig to points in the US, with fifth freedom rights between Leipzig and the US. In addition, the carrier was approved to operate 5X-weekly Moscow/St. Petersburg-Helsinki/Riga-Leipzig ...