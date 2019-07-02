Russia’s Aeroflot Airline and Ural Airlines were forced to cancel or delay flights to Prague July 2 because of an unsolved dispute over Trans-Siberian rights between Russia and Czech Republic.

Aeroflot—which canceled flights SU2010/2011, SU2014/2015, SU2016/2017 and SU2018/2019 between Moscow Sheremetyevo and Prague—said the Czech Republic rescinded approval for these services. Flights SU2012/2013 and SU2024/2025 were carried out on schedule.

Aeroflot offered affected passengers a refund as well as the offer to change tickets for any other route in Europe.

Ural Airlines also announced it had stopped flying to Prague from Zhukovsky and Yekaterinburg because of the dispute. Later the airline said the Yekaterinburg-Prague flight was carried out after a several hours’ delay.

“Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation unilaterally restricted Czech Airlines’ rights to fly over the Siberian part of the Russian Federation on the route between Prague and Seoul, which the Czech carrier has used for a long time. The Czech side considered this step as a violation of the existing arrangements and consequently reduced the rights of the Russian airlines in accordance with the 1966 Air Transport Agreement,” the Czech Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Both Russian and Czech sides have issued temporary flight approval through July 7. During this period, the countries plan to solve the Trans-Siberian rights dispute.

Polina Montag-Girmes, montag.girmes@gmail.com